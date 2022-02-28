Biden, Harris host Black History Month celebration

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Monday.

The event highlighted the administration's efforts to support Black Americans, including providing money to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, COVID-19 relief and equity in vaccine distribution.

Biden and Harris also touted Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was nominated to the Supreme Court on Friday. If confirmed, she would become the first Black woman to serve on the court.

Black History Month is celebrated in February every year.

On Jan. 31, the president issued a proclamation for Black History Month.

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim February 2022 as National Black History Month," the proclamation says.

The president called on Americans to celebrate the month with "appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities."