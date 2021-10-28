Biden, Dems get low marks on spending talks: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden and Democrats are getting low marks from the public as they try to get a roughly $2 trillion spending package over the finish line.

Fewer than half of Americans approve of how they have handled negotiations.

And many say they know little to nothing about the bill.

Overall, 36% say they approve of Biden’s handling of the talks, while 41% disapprove.

Another 23% say they neither approve nor disapprove.

That's according to The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

Ratings of Republicans’ role in the situation are even worse.

Republicans, who have been shut out from the talks over the bill, are expected to overwhelmingly, if not unanimously, oppose the Democratic package.