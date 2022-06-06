Axon halts plans for Taser drone as 9 on ethics board resign

WASHINGTON — The company best known for developing the Taser says it's halting plans to develop a Taser-equipped drone.

The decision by Axon comes as a majority of its ethics board resigned over the project.

Axon CEO Rick Smith says last week’s announcement about the drone was designed to initiate a conversation about a potential solution after 19 children and two adults were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

But Smith said Axon would pause its work after a backlash from the public and the ethics board.

Not only was the company accused of “trading on the tragedy of the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings” but there were also concerns about introducing the drones in communities of color that are already over-policed.

Nine members of the board said Monday they're resigning over Smith’s decision to press forward with his announcement about the project despite their concerns.