Arizona mother facing murder charges after 2 kids found dead

SUPERIOR, ARIZONA — The mother of two young children is facing murder charges after the kids were found dead in a vehicle Monday night.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said detectives were called to the home near Richard Avenue and Palo Verde Drive around 11:15 p.m. after a 10-month-old and a 2-year-old were found dead in a car outside. Both children were found strapped in their car seats when officials arrived.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said evidence at the scene indicated foul play.

The mother of the two children, 20-year-old Brittany Velasquez, is facing two counts of murder.

An autopsy is being conducted, according to Forghani.