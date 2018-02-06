Apps that will help you save money

We all know saving money can be hard. Even finding the time to budget can be too much to handle. But, there are some easy and free apps to help us get started.

There are plenty of apps out there to help you manage your money. But, if you’re going to find the one that’s right for you, you have to ask yourself what are your financial goals.

The most popular app across the board is Mint. The app gives you a big picture look at your finances. It organizes your spending into categories, then helps you drill down on the places where you’re spending too much and need to cut back. Mint even alerts you when you're over budget. Plus, the app syncs to all your accounts like 401k, IRA and savings.

Wally is another app that’s easy to use. It gives you a 360-degree view of your finances to understand where your money goes. Plus, it lets you set and achieve financial goals. Not only does Wally keep track of how you spend money, it keeps track of where, when, what, why and how much you spend.

If you’re simply saving money to take a vacation or buy something you desire, the app you’ll want to use is called Unsplurge. It teaches you money saving tricks and lets you track your savings. Plus, you get to see what other people are saving up for which helps you stay on track with your goals.

Not only are these apps easy to use, they are free to download.