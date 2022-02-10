Apple adding new warning to AirTags following reports of devices being used to commit crimes

Apple announced Thursday that it is taking steps that it hopes will deter criminals from using AirTags.

The company says it's aware that the tracking devices have been used for malicious or criminal purposes. However, it claims AirTag misuse is rare.

Apple says an upcoming software update will warn people about using AirTags to commit crimes and that "law enforcement can request identifying information about the owner of the AirTag."

The company says it has worked with law enforcement in the past to find suspected criminals.

"We have successfully partnered with them on cases where information we provided has been used to trace an AirTag back to the perpetrator, who was then apprehended and charged," Apple said in a statement.

AirTags currently have safety features that send people with an Apple device an alert if there is an unfamiliar AirTag traveling with them.

Later this year, Apple says it will roll out "Precision Finding," which will make it easier for people to locate an unknown in their vicinity.