Two killed, 70 injured in crash involving Amtrak train and freight train

Robert Sumwalt, the NTSB chairman, told CNN that an NTSB team will arrive in South Carolina Sunday morning to begin the investigation, which should take 12 to 18 months.
Investigators will hold a press conference Sunday afternoon, Sumwalt said.
Derek Pettaway was a passenger in one of the train's rear cars, headed for Orlando, he told CNN on Sunday morning. He was awoken by the impact, and the crew came through the cars "really quickly" and got everybody off the train.
"Nobody was panicking," Pettaway said. "I think people were more in shock than anything else."
Pettaway was discharged from a hospital with minor whiplash, he said. From there, he went to a shelter for passengers who didn't suffer serious injuries at Pine Ridge Middle School.
This is the latest incident involving an Amtrak train in the past few weeks.
Last week, an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a truck near Charlottesville, Virginia. Investigators looking into the crash are focusing on the actions of the driver of a truck, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.