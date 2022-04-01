Americans becoming more stressed on the road, survey shows

Do you think you’re a good driver? It turns out – not everyone agrees.

A survey by Nationwide found 85% of people rate their own driving as excellent or good, but only 29% of people gave others the same rating.

Driving has also become more stressful for some.

About 50% said they feel roads are more dangerous now than before the pandemic

It makes sense when you look at the numbers -- fewer people were driving in 2020, but there was still a nearly 7% increase in car crash deaths.

Things only worsened in 2021, with a 12% increase in deaths on the road.