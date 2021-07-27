Alleged Capitol rioter arrested after his Bumble match tips off FBI

A Houston man who allegedly told a Bumble match that he participated in the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6 was arrested last week by FBI agents, according to court documents.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, has been charged with several federal crimes, including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and obstruction of an official proceeding.

According to a criminal complaint filed on July 21, Taake used Bumble while in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 and told the person he matched with on the dating app during a chat that he was at the Capitol "from the very beginning."

Prosecutors added that Taake even sent several selfies and claimed that he spent 30 minutes in the building.

The person he matched with tipped the FBI off about Taake's participation in the riot, according to the affidavit.

According to court documents, video footage showed Taake using what appeared to be pepper spray and a metal whip to attack officers who were defending the building.

This isn't the first time someone who participated in the insurrection told their match on Bumble about being there.

In April, Robert Chapman was arrested in New York after one of his matches on the dating app tipped off the FBI to his involvement.