5 dead, 2 hurt in Pennsylvania home explosion, officials say

POTTSTOWN, Penn. — Authorities in Pennsylvania say five people are dead and two others were injured after a house exploded 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Several media outlets reported that Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller said at a Friday press conference that the explosion occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to the news reports, officials say several homes were destroyed in the blast.

The news outlets reported that two people were transported to a local hospital.

According to the news outlets, one injured was in critical but stable condition, while the second victim went into surgery Friday.

The victims' names have not been released, nor has what caused the explosion.

The New York Times reported that Pottstown School District canceled classes Friday.