$4.3 million worth of meth was found in ‘funky pickles’ at the border, CBP says

PHARR, Texas — Authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border say they seized about 217 pounds of suspected methamphetamine that was being smuggled in a shipment of “funky pickles.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) estimates the haul of narcotics was worth about $4,343,000.

CBP says its officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility stopped a tractor/trailer hailing a commercial shipment of fresh cucumber pickles for a more thorough examination on April 17.

As officers inspected the vehicle, CBP says they discovered 114 packages of the alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer.

CBP's office of field operations seized the narcotics and the truck. The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“This substantial quantity of hard narcotics will not make its final destination in the United States,” wrote Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “This interdiction reinforces our officers’ role in advancing CBP’s border security mission by preventing dangerous drugs from entering and negatively impacting our communities.”