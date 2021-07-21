3 shot in Milwaukee during Bucks championship celebration

MILWAUKEE — Gunshots rang out Wednesday morning in Milwaukee, a half-mile from Fiserv Forum, as Bucks fans celebrated the team's first NBA championship in 50 years.

Police confirmed that two separate shootings occurred on N. Water street — located just across the Milwaukee River from the Bucks' home arena — just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Police said a 22-year-old male was shot near the intersection of N. Water and E. Knapp Street at 12:42 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they have a suspect in custody, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

At the same time, at a block south on N. Water Street at E. Juneau Street, two people were shot. A 19-year-old female and a 32-year-old male were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police have a suspect in custody but are still searching for additional subjects.

Anyone with any information on either of the shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

This story was originally published by Ben Jordan on Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee.