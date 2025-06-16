3 people, including infant, killed in shooting at West Valley City festival

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Three people, including an infant, were killed in a shooting Sunday night at WestFest, the annual festival event held in West Valley City.

West Valley City spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku said police officers at Centennial Park (near 5600 West and 3100 South) spotted two groups of people getting into a verbal argument around 9:20 p.m. As they approached to break it up, a 16-year-old boy in one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the other group.

One police officer returned fire at the suspect but did not hit him.

Five people were shot, and three of them died from their wounds.

Police give full briefing below on deadly shooting at WestFest event:

An 18-year-old man, who Vainuku said is believed to have been in the opposing group from the shooter, was killed.

A 41-year-old woman and an 8-month-old child, who were uninvolved bystanders, were transported to the hospital after being shot and later died. They were also not connected to each other.

Two teenagers suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds to their arms. Police are working to find out if they were involved in either group. One was a 17-year-old girl and the other was a 15-year-old boy.

The suspect has been taken into custody and has been interviewed by police. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said it's too early to determine whether the 16-year-old will be charged as a juvenile or adult.

“We have not yet screened the case. Whether a case is filed in a juvenile or district court is a decision that is made at time of filing. It would be premature for us to talk about these matters at this time," Gill said in a statement.

The reason behind the argument is not yet clear, and officials said they have not confirmed whether it was gang-related at this time.

"I don't even know how to explain this night," said one witness. "I am traumatized. I don't think I would ever go to a fair, especially if they're not checking the people that walk in."

"I was very scared because I'm not used to hearing gunshots, and I almost had a panic attack because that was scary," said another witness.

The police department is asking anyone else with information on the shooting to contact them.