3 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students arrested

PARKLAND, Fla. — Three Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students were arrested on Tuesday in separate, unrelated incidents.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says that one student faces a misdemeanor charge for making a threat on social media.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the school to investigate a tip and interviewed the 10th-grader about photos he shared on Snapchat. In one image, the teen displays a gun in his waistband. In a second image, he shows off bullets, according to BSO. The detective said both photos had threatening messages; one message was directed to a person named "Josh."

BSO detectives found the suspect's action to have interfered with school function and disturbed the peace. The teen was subsequently hospitalized under the Baker Act for being a threat to himself. Once medically cleared, he'll be transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Additionally, deputies arrested two other students today in separate, unrelated incidents for bringing in knives to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

BSO encourages everyone to continue reporting any suspected threats by calling 954-764-HELP (4357) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Threats will be thoroughly investigated. Anyone found in violation of the law will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

Following the announcement of the arrests, Florida Governor Rick Scott requested that armed officers be placed at every entrance of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In a letter, he wrote to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and Superintendent Robert Runcie: