2 people, including Virginia reporter, killed in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were killed, and three more people were hospitalized after a shooting on Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 1:55 a.m., and officers responded to the 300 block of Granby Street.

#NorfolkPD is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Granby Street. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and a man went to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Two other men went to SNGH w/ non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 1:55 a.m. pic.twitter.com/SMLoXPZQa5 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 19, 2022

They found one victim, identified as 25-year-old Portsmouth man Devon M. Harris, dead at the scene when they arrived.

A woman and a man were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two other men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman, 25-year-old Norfolk resident Sierra Jenkins, later died at the hospital due to her injuries.

WTKR's Ellen Ice spoke with Sierra Jenkins's father, Maurice Jenkins, who said she was a journalist with the Virginian Pilot and a Georgia State graduate.

"I can just hear her voice in my head, 'Hey, Dad,' just always… She was a daddy’s girl," Maurice Jenkins said. "All kinds of life and opportunity ahead of her, but it was cut short because of senseless violence."

The Virginian-Pilot released a statement on Facebook regarding Sierra Jenkins's death, saying she joined the newspaper in 2020.

She previously worked at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before returning to Hampton Roads.

We are devastated to report that Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press reporter Sierra Jenkins was among the victims of an overnight shooting in downtown Norfolk. She was 25.



For two years, she's covered the stories of Hampton Roads with compassion and care. She worked at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before coming home to Hampton Roads in 2020. Most recently, Sierra has been reporting on school policies and issues across the region.



Sierra was funny, energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken.



Our community is better because of her reporting.

An eyewitness told WTKR that there was a large argument outside of Chicho's before the shooting. He then heard six shots and saw people lying in the street.

There is no suspect information, and homicide detectives are still investigating this shooting.

Governor Youngkin released the following statement:

Our hearts are breaking for the lives lost in Norfolk, including Sierra Jenkins.



Our hearts are breaking for the lives lost in Norfolk, including Sierra Jenkins.

The First Lady and I are praying for their families, friends, and the Virginian-Pilot community.

Senator Tim Kaine also sent his blessings to the victims' families:

So sad at this news. Blessings to the victims' families.

Senator Mark Warner shared his condolences:

Gun violence is a tragic epidemic. Thinking of the victims of last night's shooting in Norfolk, and their families.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

