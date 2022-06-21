Watch
1st Native American US treasurer to be appointed, head Mint

Jessica Hill/AP
FILE - Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba stands next to a photograph of late Chief Ralph Sturges at Tribal offices in Uncasville, Conn., on March 4, 2010. Malerba, who is Native American, was nominated to be U.S. Treasurer in a historic first, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Biden's nomination of Malerba to the federal Treasury role was announced ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 21, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Native American is being appointed U.S. treasurer, a historic first.

The White House on Tuesday announced President Joe Biden's intent to appoint Marilynn Malerba as his administration establishes an Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the Treasury Department.

"The Treasurer of the United States directly oversees the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Fort Knox, and is a key liaison with the Federal Reserve," the White House stated.

The treasurer’s signature appears on U.S. currency.

Malerba will also be an adviser to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Yellen says Malerba will help further efforts to "support the development of Tribal economies.”

Yellen is set to visit the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota on Tuesday, the first time a Treasury secretary has visited a tribal nation.

