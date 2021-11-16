14 children given wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine in California

A pediatric clinic in Northern California says it mistakenly gave 14 children the wrong dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, multiple news outlets reported.

According to a statement from Sutter Health, the 14 patients received "vaccines with an incorrect amount of diluent."

KTVU reports that the children were given 20 micrograms of the vaccine instead of 10 micrograms. A normal dose for those 12 and older is 30 micrograms, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

It's not clear whether any of the patients were experiencing any ailments due to the mix-up.

"According to the CDC, patients who receive vaccine with an incorrect diluent volume may experience more arm soreness, fatigue, headache, or a fever in response to the dose given," Dr. Jimmy Hu, chair of the Sutter Health COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, said in a statement.