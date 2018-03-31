11-foot gator discovered in backyard pool in Florida

Ken Knight
1:31 PM, Mar 31, 2018

Sarasota County homeowner gets the surprise of a lifetime to find a 11-foot gator in the backyard pool Friday night, March 30.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - Feel like taking a late night swim in your backyard pool? Finding a giant gator beat you to it is not want you want to see.

A homeowner in Sarasota, Florida got the surprise of a lifetime when an 11-foot gator was discovered taking a late Friday night dip on the lanai.

Sarasota County sheriff's deputies and a gator trapper were contacted to remove the gator.

The gator didn't immediately want to go.

After a short struggle, the gator gave up and was taken away quietly.

 

