BOISE, ID — This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week. AAA wants to reinforce the idea of responsible and safe driving habits.

Idaho News 6 spoke with Matthew Conde, the Public Affairs Officer for AAA. Conde explained, "I think the message we are really trying to hit on is just because you get your driver's license, the education stops."

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, 168 people have died on the roads so far in 2023.

Conde said, "Our teen drivers are the most vulnerable. We know that in our population they are two and a half to three times more likely to be in a crash than their counterpart on Idaho roads."

Robert Fenn of Idaho Driving School gave some insight as to how new Idaho drivers are being prepared for the road.

"I think getting a good start and learning how to drive early is your biggest advantage," said Fenn.

Fenn went on to say "I think just being aware of your surroundings is just really important. A lot of people just accelerating while others are slowing down to get to the speed limit."

Fenn says the easiest safe driving skill you can practice is making any adjustments before you start driving, whether that is adjusting your seat or positioning your mirror to your liking.

