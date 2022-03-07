How high will gas prices go?: A look at if the spikes in prices can be stopped

LAUREL, MD — By now you know Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being felt around the world, most notably at the gas pump.

This week prices are expected to go even higher.

So what options do our country's leaders have when it comes to lowering the price?

FRUSTRATION AT THE PUMP

Across the country, the gas station has become a place of frustration.

"It's crazy," Bruce Flemming, an Uber driver in Maryland said.

"It's ridiculous," Anthony Okoko, a driver who works in the auto industry shouted.

The national average is now over $3.84/gallon.

It’s much higher in states like California, Nevada and Arizona.

HOW HIGH WILL IT GO?

Of course the biggest question right now is how high will the prices go and can President Biden and congress do anything about it?

"We could get to $4.25, maybe $4.50 a gallon," Patrick De Haan predicts gas prices for GasBuddy.

He says $4.10/gallon is the current record high national average for gas. It happened back in 2008.

He predicts the national average will go even higher this year.

"It could come as early as April fools day," De Haan said.

The data getting the attention of President Biden who does have some options.

Option #1 Suspend the Federal Gas Tax, which is currently 18 cents a gallon.

On Capitol Hill, some lawmakers have suggested that could help. However, the idea is struggling to take off because of a fear that a decline in the gas tax would mean less money for infrastructure projects.

The new infrastructure law relies on revenue from the gas tax coming in.

Option #2

Allow winter gasoline to be used throughout summer.

"There is a lot of complications when the nation switches to summer gasoline," De Haan added.

You might not know this but De Haan says the Environmental Protection Agency mandates in most places a cleaner form of gasoline is sold from June 1st to September 15th.

That's because in warmer months, gasoline has a greater chance of evaporating, causing smog.

President Biden could enact a wavier to keep the cheaper winter gas flowing.

"Winter gasoline has higher emissions, it is more volatile but it is cheaper to produce," De Haan said.

Option #3

Release more petroleum from the country’s reserve.

The President has already done that but so far there having very little impact on what motorists are paying.

Option #4

Increase domestic energy production

However, that would against his climate change commitments to reduce drilling.

Back at the gas station you realize though, people want this solved.

Anthony Okoko voted for Biden.

"I might go republican the way things are going," Okoko said.

"Something has got to be done."