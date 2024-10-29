School closures for Nov. 5 Election Day

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — The Boise, West Ada and Kuna School Districts are all closing to students on Election Day, with many schools opening as polling locations. All schools, including high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools, in these districts will be closed on Tuesday. Nov. 5.

Under Idaho law, school buildings must be available as polling places on Election Day, and although schools have remained open in the past, the anticipation of a high voter turnout this year has led to the decision to close schools for the day in some districts.

The Nampa and Caldwell School Districts, among others in Idaho, will remain open to students and will hold classes as usual on Election Day.