Many Canyon County bonds and levies fail to reach their supermajority

NAMPA, Idaho — Canyon County voters denied multiple bonds and levies that required a supermajority to pass.

Many Canyon County bonds and levies failed to pass Tuesday.

Nampa's transportation bond would have funded projects to alter traffic flow around Library Square, merge 11th and 12th Avenues, and improve intersection flow around the Treasure Valley Marketplace.

Despite the outcomes, leaders are happy to see people come out and vote.

"We are going to go back to the drawing board. We still have a need for the items we listed in the override," admits Chief of Canyon County Ambulance District Michael Stowell.

The Canyon County Ambulance District board was asking for nearly $8 million to provide funding for additional ambulances, EMTs, and general maintenance. With more than 25,000 votes, the levy failed to get the two-thirds majority needed with just 59% of 'yes' votes.

Meanwhile, Nampa's transportation bond also failed to pass.

"We're going to start looking into federal and state grants, maybe partnership opportunities, or see if we can start piecing out some of these projects to see if when we can get them done incrementally instead of getting them all done at once," says Nampa's Director of Transportation Crystal Craig.

Some projects have been on the minds of the city for upwards of a decade. Transportation projects could be pushed all the way out to 2040.

"We're going to do everything we can to accelerate those timelines. One of the reasons we put it out as a general obligation bond was because of those long lead times," added Craig.

"We really appreciate everyone that showed up to vote. We had a decent turnout. we needed a supermajority to pass, we did not get those numbers, and we heard the voters," concluded Stowell.

