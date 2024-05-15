Idaho voters asked to send in absentee ballots by end of day ahead of May primary elections

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane is reminding voters to send in their absentee ballots for the May 21 primaries by May 15.

These ballots must be returned to the County Clerk Elections Office by May 21 to be counted on election day, so voters are being asked to submit them by the end of the day on May 15 to ensure they reach the office in time.

46.5% of the distributed ballots have made their way back to the clerk's office so far. Completed ballots must be returned to the offices by mail, in person, or via an official ballot drop box by 8 pm on election day.

Other important upcoming dates for the May 21 elections are:



Early Voting: Now through Friday, May 17 at 5 pm

Election Day: Tuesday May 21, from 8 am to 8 pm

Absentee Ballots Due: Tuesday, May 21 at 8 pm

The races in the May 21 primary include the races for United States Representative, State Senate, State House of Representatives, County Commissioner, County Sheriff, County Prosecuting Attorney, Judges, and other local races and measures.

More information about the May 21 primaries is available to view at VoteIdaho.gov.