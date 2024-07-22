Idaho Republicans react to Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential election

BOISE, Idaho — President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday morning, confirming his plans to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president," President Biden stated in the letter. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."

Following the announcement and President Biden's endorsement of current Vice President Kamala Harris, Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon released this statement describing the Democratic Party as corrupt:

In America, we believe the voice of the people matters. That is why the Idaho Republican Party worked hard to organize a presidential nominating caucus to ensure our voices were heard in choosing our next president. Idaho Republicans overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump who accepted the nomination at the Republican National Convention last week.

The other party held a convention to choose their national delegates, voting overwhelmingly for President Joe Biden. Despite serious questions about his capacity to serve another four years, 14 million Democrats nationwide supported the incumbent president. Today, those concerns were validated as Biden officially dropped out of the presidential race. This means the Democratic Party will disregard the voice of the people and allow a small number of party elites to choose their nominee. What was the point of the primary election?

The Idaho Republican Party is the party of the grassroots. We believe the right to vote is sacred. It is our duty as party leaders and elected officials to honor the voice of the people as expressed through their vote. We at the Idaho GOP are continuing to represent the people of Idaho at the state level while supporting the national effort to return Donald Trump to the White House. America cannot endure another four years of undemocratic rule by a party of corrupt oligarchs.