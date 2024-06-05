Idaho house representative requests recount after May 2024 elections

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — Representative Julianne Young has announced a formal request for a recount of the results of the race for seat 30B in the Idaho House of Representatives in the recent May 2024 elections.

The request is in accordance with Idaho Code 34-2309 which allows for a recount when the margin between candidates is less than or equal to 0.1% of the vote or five votes, whichever is greater.

"We observed significant variations in the vote count during the election, with my opponent's lead fluctuating from 10 votes to a 2-vote margin days after the election," said Young. "Such variations raise concerns about the accuracy of the current vote count. The voters of Idaho deserve to have full confidence in the accuracy and security of their elections. By requesting this recount, we are putting to rest any questions regarding the outcome of this election. This due diligence in regard to elections is consistent with the Republican values we all cherish."

The recount process in Blackfoot will commence as soon as the formal request has been processed by election authorities. Updates will follow as that process progresses.