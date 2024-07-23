Idaho Democratic Party unanimously endorses Kamala Harris

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Democratic Party has declared their support of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election following President Biden's announcement that he is dropping out of the race.

Idaho's 27 delegates announced their unanimous endorsment of Vice President Harris on Tuesday, July 23. The party's nominee will be officially decided on during the Democratic National Convention which begins on August 19.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea released the following statement in response to the support from Idaho’s delegates for Vice President Harris:

“Idaho Democrats are united in our support of Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States. This November, voters face a clear choice between MAGA authoritarianism that will keep stripping away our freedoms and a future where we have a say over the decisions impacting our lives. Harris is uniquely positioned to make this argument, having been an unrelenting champion of our freedoms, especially when it comes to abortion care. Our enthusiasm is why MAGA Republicans are panicking, stuck with a candidate found guilty of 34 felonies and rape by a jury, who chose one of the most extreme and inexperienced politicians as his running mate. Idaho Democrats are fired up and ready to get to work because the stakes in this election couldn’t be higher.”

