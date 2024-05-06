Early voting for primaries is underway in Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho — The early voting period is underway in Idaho. Levies, county commission seats, and district representative seats are up for grabs.



Voters will weigh in on proposed levies, county commission seats, and district representatives at the state and federal levels.

Idaho has closed primary elections which means the names on your ballot, will depend on your party affiliation.

You can register to vote at the polls by bringing proof of address and a valid state or federal ID but student IDs are no longer valid forms for registering.

Early voting locations can be found here.

"For a lot of people voting in person on Election Day is kind of like a holiday," says Canyon County Clerk Rick Hogaboam.

While election day itself is May 21st, early voting is underway across Idaho.

You can register to vote at the polls by bringing proof of address and a valid state or federal ID but

"No student IDs, that was one recent change in legislation," recalls Hogaboam.

Four years after the pandemic resulted in increased absentee voting, election officials are now seeing polling locations normalize.

"Two years ago we had 21 locations and this year we have 45. So you go from 2020 having 13 to having 21 to having 45."

Growth in the county has been felt by the elections office. They've recently been able to add new positions in the elections office through budget increases. Recently breaking 100,000 residents, Nampa has had to shift to council districts, adding another layer of logistics for election workers to navigate.

While covering this story from early voting locations I saw 6 people drop off absentee ballots, but didn't see anyone go inside to vote early in person, which I'm told isn't unusual.

"We live in a very conservative community, people like to vote in person on Election Day," Hogaboam concluded.