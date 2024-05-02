200 more poll workers needed in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Elections is calling for 200 additional poll workers to assist with the upcoming May 21 primary elections. The office is searching for poll workers living in Meridian, Garden City and northwest Boise to work at polling locations in the area.

To apply to be a poll worker in May, visit AdaCountyElections.com.

The need for more poll workers follows population growth throughout the area. The workers will support the 197 precincts throughout the county for a seamless election process. Ada County Elections is also looking to build a list of backup poll workers who can step in if needed on election day. If you sign up, you'll be notified if you are placed on the backup poll worker list.

Poll workers must be US citizens and over 16 years old. A mandatory training is required ahead of election day with a 14-hour time commitment on election day. Poll workers must remain politically neutral while working at the polls. Ada County poll workers will be compensated $150 for their service.

“Elections could not be conducted without the help of dedicated poll workers to staff polling places across the county. Becoming a poll worker is an excellent opportunity to contribute to your community and support the democratic process,” Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple said.