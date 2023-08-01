National Night Out: How Treasure Valley officials are connecting with their communities

BOISE, Idaho — The first Tuesday in August is celebrated nationwide as National Night Out.

Dozens of family-friendly block parties are happening at local parks and neighborhoods across the valley.

Events around town create a space for community members and residents, law enforcement, and local officials to connect.

The Boise Police Department says their goal in speaking with neighbors during the NNO is to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.

One of those happening tonight is at Peppermint Park, being put on by the Southwest Ada County Alliance.

Neighbors can expect music, food trucks, vendors, and fun activities, varying by neighborhood, and most start between by 6:00pm.

For a full list of where NNO related events are happening and when they start, check out the city’s full list.

For statewide events, visit NNO.