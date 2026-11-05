Washington deputy dies after shooting; second deputy not expected to survive

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One Washington sheriff’s deputy has died and a second is not expected to survive after both were injured in a shooting while responding to a domestic violence call in Spokane County, authorities said Wednesday.

The first deputy died Tuesday night from his injuries, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The second deputy remains on life support in critical condition and is surrounded by family. The sheriff's office said he is not expected to survive. The deputy is an organ donor, and arrangements are being considered to honor his wishes.

The shooting happened Tuesday after deputies were dispatched around 2:25 p.m. to a reported domestic violence shooting at a residence in the 18700 block of South Smythe Road in Spangle.

An adult woman at the scene reported that she had been shot and needed medical attention. The sheriff's office said deputies learned the male suspect had an active felony warrant, might have access to additional weapons and that there could be other victims inside the home.

Around 3:15 p.m., deputies and SWAT team members approached the residence to make an emergency entry because they were concerned for the safety of the woman and possible additional victims, according to authorities.

As they approached, shots were fired from inside the home, critically injuring two deputies. Other deputies returned fire before moving the wounded deputies to cover and providing medical assistance, the sheriff's office said.

The woman was also taken to a hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

With the suspect believed to be barricaded inside the residence, SWAT teams from the Spokane Police Department and Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office were called in. Spokane County deputies were relieved, and Spokane police SWAT personnel took over the active scene.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is handling the investigation, including the initial domestic violence shooting and homicide investigation, under Washington’s officer-involved critical incident protocol.

The sheriff's office shared this statement in a social media post:

"Everyone at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office/Spokane Valley Police Department is devastated by yesterday’s tragic and senseless violent shooting. We will continue to support their families and honor their wishes.

Although we know our Deputies knew the risks, they bravely moved toward danger to protect others they did not know. They did this with honor and with an unwavering sense of duty to their oath to serve and protect the citizens of Spokane County; they heroically placed themselves in mortal danger. They are true examples of selfless service and dedication. They are the epitome of what the men and women in law enforcement are; they are the best of all of us. We cherish having served with them as we begin to process the devastating and unthinkable loss."