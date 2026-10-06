Trump draws backlash after he suggests Iran could ‘take out’ Los Angeles or San Diego

GRAND ISLAND, Nebraska — Officials in California denounced comments made by President Donald Trump as “dangerous” on Monday after he appeared to suggest Iran could “take out” Los Angeles or San Diego – major cities in a state he has often criticized.

Trump was speaking at a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, ahead of the midterm elections and said he wanted to see “a tremendous victory because it verifies all the things we did.”

The president called the war with Iran a “small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe,” adding that Iran could take out a city.

“Let, let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. That’s this is a very small price to pay and it’s gonna be over with very soon,” Trump said in comments that drew swift backlash from California’s leaders.

CNN has reached out to the White House for more information on what Trump meant by his comments about the two cities.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called the president “deranged and dangerous,” while Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the statements against the city “could potentially compromise our safety.”

“The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives,” said Bass, also a Democrat.

The Democratic mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria, said the city “is not collateral damage. We are not expendable. And we are never a ‘small price to pay.’ Keep our city out of your reckless war talk.”

Trump’s comments also drew criticism from Republican congressional candidate Jim Desmond, who said he “vehemently” disagreed with the president.

“America must stand up to Iran and defend our interests, but the first responsibility of our Commander in Chief is to protect the American people and our homeland,” said Desmond, who is running in California’s 48th Congressional district. He added, “No American city is expendable, and no American family should ever be treated as collateral damage.”

Trump’s highlighting of cities in California that could be targeted by Iran comes as he has frequently criticized the state and its leaders over immigration, state elections and wildfires.

The president also said during his speech in Nebraska that the war is “going to end very soon.”

At the onset of the war, Trump had vowed that the conflict would only last a few weeks, but it has since gone on seven months.

The president made the new argument last week that his initial four- to six-week timeline had just been about the time it would take to eradicate the nuclear threat from Iran and not the time it would take to conclude the entire war.