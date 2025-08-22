Teen dies in accidental fall at Cape Horn Lookout in Washington

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Washington — A 17-year-old Washougal boy died Wednesday after falling from the Cape Horn Lookout along State Route 14, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a report around 5 p.m. that the teen had fallen over an embankment near Milepost 25. His brother, who made the call, told dispatchers he had tried to make verbal contact but received no response.

Emergency crews from the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, Skamania County EMS and Skamania County Fire District Four initially responded to the scene. A sheriff’s office Search and Rescue coordinator then requested help from the Southwest Washington Region 4 Technical Rescue, Skamania County Search and Rescue, and Silver Star Search and Rescue teams.

The teen was located deceased and extricated from the steep cliffside. Authorities determined his death was accidental.

“The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathies to this young man’s family during this tragic loss,” the department said in a press release.