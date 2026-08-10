Second wave of wildfire help from Australia, New Zealand set to arrive this week

Fire specialists from Australia and New Zealand are arriving in the U.S. to help fight wildfires.

The National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group (NMAC) at the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) says this is the second wave of international wildfire personnel after the first group arrived in late July.

Up to 250 additional specialists are scheduled to arrive in the U.S. on Tuesday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 12. Then, they will go to an orientation at the NIFC on August 13 and 14 to learn more about the current resources, safety standards, communications systems, and fire conditions.

Once the crews are fully briefed, they will work with federal, state, Tribal, and local firefighters around the U.S.

NMAC says the U.S. has a long history of exchanging wildfire personnel with Australia and New Zealand during their respective fire seasons. NMAC says all international personnel are fully qualified under U.S. wildfire standards.

The National Wildlife Preparedness Level remains at a five, which is the highest level.