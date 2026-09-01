NPS proposes rule to expand bicycle and e-bike access in national parks

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service proposed a rule Monday that would expand bicycle and electric bicycle access in national parks.

NPS said it would remove "unnecessary" reviews and requirements for the use of bicycles on roads, parking areas and trails in park areas.

The proposal follows executive orders from President Donald Trump focused on improving access to national parks and reducing federal regulations, according to the NPS.

"America's national parks should be easy to access and enjoy," said Jessica Bowron, exercising the delegated authority of the NPS director. "This proposal would create a simpler, more consistent approach to bicycle and e-bike access across the national park system."

NPS said the changes also would allow parks to manage their resources more efficiently while providing visitors with additional recreation opportunities.

The proposed rule will be open for public review and comment for 60 days. The agency said it will review comments before making a final decision.