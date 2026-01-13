Live updates: Supreme Court hears arguments over bans on transgender athletes in school sports

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments in two cases over state restrictions on which school sports teams transgender students can join.

The cases, based on laws in West Virginia and Idaho, involve transgender athletes who hoped to compete on female-designated teams at the K-12 and college level, respectively.

Though lower courts in both states blocked the bans, the outcome could be different at the conservative-dominated Supreme Court, which has allowed multiple restrictions on transgender people to be enforced in the past year. More than two dozen states have enacted laws barring transgender women and girls from participating in certain sports competitions.

Now, the nation’s highest court will consider whether the sports bans violate the Constitution or the landmark federal law known as Title IX that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools. Decisions are expected by early summer.

What to know:

What’s at stake? Sports participation is one of the main fronts in legislative and legal battles in recent years over the role of transgender people in U.S. public life. The nationwide battle over the participation of transgender girls in girls sports teams has played out at both the state and federal levels, with Republicans leveraging the issue as a fight for athletic fairness for women and girls.

Lawyers for Becky Pepper-Jackson, the West Virginia plaintiff, have argued that the ban is discriminatory, violating her rights under Title IX, the law best known for its role in gender equity in athletics, and the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause. In the Idaho case, the issue is limited to the Equal Protection Clause.

What could the court decide? The court's conservative majority has already issued several jolting setbacks to transgender rights, including allowing President Donald Trump to move ahead, for now, with banning transgender people from the military and blocking transgender and nonbinary people from choosing passport sex markers that align with their gender identity, as well as upholding a state ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Live Updates:

After the hearing comes the screaming

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Outside the courthouse where lawyers for each side have appeared to speak with the press, competing demonstrations are drowning out their voices.

Packed house

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Tuesday’s high-profile case drew a crowd, with all seats in the courtroom taken.

Among those in attendance was U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer, who recently argued before the court on tariffs.

Supreme Court seems likely to rule for states that ban transgender athletes in school sports

At least 5 of the 6 conservative justices appear ready to uphold the state laws in Idaho and West Virginia, after more than three hours of arguments.

One indication of where the court appears to be headed is that the ACLU lawyer representing Becky Pepper-Jackson said he would accept a loss at the Supreme Court that might still allow the case to go forward in lower courts.

Competitive advantage

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Barrett returns to a theme raised several times by the court’s conservatives: If transgender girls with no competitive advantage can join girls’ sports in West Virginia, would boys be able to join girls’ teams if they also have a similar skill level?

Pepper-Jackson’s attorney, Joshua Block, says no. Boys and girls don’t have separate teams based on how good they are at sports. They have separate teams to give girls athletic opportunities without having to face other players who have the physical advantages that come with male puberty.

Pepper-Jackson, he said, did not go through male puberty and so is “completely in the position she could have been if her sex assigned at birth was female.”

State-level definitions of gender come into play

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM

Mooppan, an attorney for the Trump administration, said it doesn’t matter that an athlete’s testosterone levels have been suppressed because no degree of hormone changes can alter their gender as defined by state law.

West Virginia law defines “biological sex” based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth. The state moved to define sex in state code in early 2025 to align with Trump’s executive orders that narrowly defined gender as binary and unchanging.

Becky Pepper-Jackson’s state-issued birth certificate, which was changed before the state legally defined sex, says she is female.

Justices told to ignore other government action on trans athletes

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

In arguments in both the Idaho and West Virginia cases, Mooppan of the Justice Department said the Trump administration is suing states that don’t bar transgender girls from girls sports competitions, arguing that they are violating the law on sex equality in education.

But he said that the justices should not consider that as they weigh the cases before them. He says that’s because different legal issues are involved.

Roberts asks if previous workplace discrimination decision applies

By LINDSAY WHITEHUST

The chief justice questioned whether the court’s 2020 finding that federal law protects transgender people from workplace discrimination also applies to women’s sports.

Roberts sided with the majority in that decision, but suggested this case might be different.

“The question here is whether or not a sex-based classification is necessarily a transgender classification,” he said.

Justices could look to the state of science

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

And the answers are contradictory.In the Idaho case, Hecox’s lawyer told the justices that the main factor in sex differences in athletic performance is the presence of testosterone, not other differences such as height.And she said female athletes who were born male might be at a disadvantage if they undergo hormone therapy to suppress testosterone – though she said more research is needed to know all the impacts.But Idaho’s solicitor general told justices it’s clear that women and girls have lost hundreds of medals to transgender women.

West Virginia argues law is about sex, not gender

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM

“The law is indifferent to gender identity because sports are indifferent to gender identity,” West Virginia Solicitor General Michael Williams said in his opening statement.He argued transgender girls have inherent biological advantages, while Pepper-Jackson’s attorneys have said she doesn’t because of puberty-blocking medications. The 15-year-old is the only known transgender student-athlete seeking to compete in West Virginia.

Idaho case complete

By LINDSAY WHITEHUST

The court is now moving on to hearing a separate but related case, about a teenage transgender girl in West Virginia. Her case is different from the Idaho case because she was in middle school when it began, so it involves grade school sports rather than college sports. Attorneys for Becky Pepper-Jackson, now 15, say she has also been taking puberty-delaying medication since the onset of puberty, further mitigating any athletic advantage.

Subgroup of transgender athletes affected

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM

Anyone, including transgender boys, can play on boys’ sports teams under the Idaho law. Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked Hecox’s attorney how she can argue there’s discrimination based on transgender status when only trans girls are affected.

Hartnett responded that the court has not required the entire protected class to be excluded in other similar cases. She reiterated that her case focuses on a specific subgroup targeted by the law.

Justices question whether some female athletes’ concerns are justified

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM

Justice Samuel Alito asked if the concerns of some female athletes about competing against transgender women should be taken seriously.

“Looking to the broader issue that a lot of people are interested in, there are an awful lot of female athletes who are strongly opposed to participation by trans athletes in competitions with them,” Alito said. “What do you say about them? Are they bigots?”

No, Kathleen Hartnett responded, but “you don’t legislate based on undifferentiated fears.”

Kavanaugh touts success of Title IX in growth of girls and women’s sports

By MARK SHERMAN

Kavanaugh, who coached his daughters in girls basketball, wonders if allowing transgender athletes on girls and women’s teams “will undermine or reverse that amazing success.”

Some girls and women might lose a medal in a competition with a transgender athlete, which Kavanaugh calls a harm, “we can’t sweep aside.”

Wider effects of ruling?

By LINDSAY WHITEHUST

Chief Justice John Roberts closely questioned Hecox’s attorney about whether a win for transgender women in girls’ sports could have wider effects on spaces that are separated by gender.

If exceptions are allowed in sports, Roberts asked, how far would that go? As the chief justice and a member of the court’s conservative supermajority, his vote will be key in the case.

Attorney Kathleen Hartnett responded that their argument centers on a specific subgroup: transgender women who don’t have an athletic advantage and want to play sports.

Lawyer argues Idaho’s justification no longer applies to plaintiff

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM

Idaho justifies its sports ban by arguing there’s a need to protect female athletes against male “biological advantages,” Harnett said.

She argued that distinction no longer applies to her client, who she said has mitigated any biological advantage by suppressing testosterone for over a year and taking estrogen.

Lawyer for transgender athlete in Idaho is up

By MARK SHERMAN

Kathleen Hartnett, representing Boise State University student Lindsay Hecox, is beginning her presentation more than an hour after arguments began.

Tiny fraction of student athletes

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM

Transgender people represent a tiny fraction of student athletes in both K-12 and college athletics in the U.S.

Sometimes the legal plaintiffs in sports ban cases have been the only openly transgender athlete in their state.

The president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association recently told Congress that fewer than 10 of the more than 550,000 college athletes nationwide are openly transgender.

Trump attorney weighs in on role of hormone therapy

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM

Mooppan, the Justice Department attorney, equated an athlete taking gender-affirming hormones to taking performance-altering drugs.

He argued states can still divide their sports teams by sex even in cases where an athlete uses drugs to decrease their physical advantages.

“Male athletes who take performance-altering drugs are not similarly situated to female athletes, and states need not treat them the same,” he said.

Trump administration up

By LINDSAY WHITEHUST

Idaho has completed its arguments, and now Justice Department attorney Hashim Mooppan is making arguments supporting the state.

President Donald Trump has separately undertaken a broad effort to target transgender Americans, including banning them from the military and declaring that gender is immutable and determined at birth.

Kavanaugh questions what comes next, if states win?

By MARK SHERMAN

Justice Brett Kavanaugh asks Hurst whether the roughly two dozen states that allow transgender athletes to compete would be forced to change course if the justices uphold state bans.

Are those states violating the constitutional rights “of biological girls and women by allowing that?” he asks.

Hurst, the Idaho Solicitor General, says Idaho is not asking that, but the state’s partner, the Christian conservative Alliance Defending Freedom law firm, is actively litigating that very issue in other states. The court’s decision in these cases could affect those lawsuits.

A twist in the Idaho case

By LINDSAY WHITEHUST

There’s a twist in the first case the court is hearing: After the court agreed to hear the case, the plaintiff at the center said she wanted to drop it.

Lindsay Hecox has said she no longer plays women’s sports, and doesn’t want to challenge Idaho’s law anymore, so the case is moot.

The state of Idaho disagrees, and says the Supreme Court should decide the case now.

The second case the court is hearing today, out of West Virginia, deals with many of the same issues without questions about mootness.

Thomas suggests the case is about more than transgender athletes

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Thomas asked Idaho Solicitor General Alan Hurst if allowing transgender women to compete with women is different from a “lousy” men’s tennis player who doesn’t make the men’s team and seeks to try out for the women’s team instead.

Hurst said it’s not.

Gorsuch chimes in

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

After a series of questions from the court’s liberals, Justice Neil Gorsuch jumps in with a big question about whether transgender people should be considered a legally protected class.

Gorsuch is a member of the court’s conservative majority and one of the most closely watched justices in this case.

He wrote a key 2020 decision upholding workplace discrimination protections for transgender people but in 2025 joined the majority in allowing states to ban certain healthcare for transgender youth.

Opening arguments defend Idaho law

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM

In his opening argument, Idaho Solicitor General Alan Hurst said Idaho’s law treats all men and all women equally and does not classify on the basis of gender identity.

“Denying special treatment isn’t classifying on the basis of transgender status. It’s consciously choosing not to,” Hurst said.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor pushed back on his characterization of the case and said it concerns a subclass of protected people within the bounds of sex classification.

Arguments are underway

The Supreme Court has begun hearing arguments.

With demonstrators on both sides gathered outside the court building, Idaho’s solicitor general begins presenting their argument on the first case the justices are hearing: about a transgender woman who wanted to play sports at Boise State University.

Justice Clarence Thomas goes first

By MARK SHERMAN

In the post-pandemic era, the other justices allow the 77-year-old Thomas, the longest-serving member of the court, to pose a question or two before the free-for-all begins.

In a second round of questioning, the justices ask questions in order of seniority. Chief Justice John Roberts, whose center chair makes him the most senior, gets the first crack.

Settle in for a lengthy session

By MARK SHERMAN

The justices will hear two separate cases, involving college student Lindsay Hecox from Idaho and high schooler Becky Pepper-Jackson from West Virginia.

The court has set aside an hour for each case, but the justices have routinely gone beyond the allotted time since returning to the courtroom following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pepper-Jackson is on hand for the historic arguments

By MARK SHERMAN

The 15-year-old sophomore, who throws the discus and shot put, is in Washington, D.C., and plans to watch the arguments in person, along with her mother, Heather Jackson. Pepper-Jackson said in an interview with The Associated Press, that she is aware the upcoming track-and-field season could be her last as a high-school athlete.

States have targeted transgender people in other ways, too

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Sports participation isn’t the only place states have restricted transgender people in recent years.

Twenty-seven states have adopted laws barring minors from accessing at least some elements of gender-affirming care, such as puberty blockers, hormone treatment and surgery — something the Supreme Court ruled last year that they could do. The Trump administration has tried to use funding and other policies to curtail the treatments for those under 19, which has sparked a legal challenge.

Democratic-led states have tried to protect access to the treatments, though that hasn’t stopped many blue-state hospitals from halting it.

At least 15 states have also adopted bans on transgender people using multiuser bathrooms in public schools — and in some cases other buildings — that align with their gender.

Most states have restrictions on where transgender athletes can compete

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Tuesday’s arguments focus on laws in Idaho and West Virginia that bar transgender girls and women from competing in girls and women’s competitions.

The majority of states have put in place similar policies in the last six years.

At least 25 have adopted laws with restrictions. Some apply to college sports or private schools. Of those, enforcement of the laws in three states — Arizona, Idaho and Utah — are on hold.

The organizations that oversee high school sports in at least Georgia, Nevada and Virginia have similar policies.

Last year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to bar transgender athletes from competing in girls and women’s sports. The administration sued Maine for not complying.