Federal wildlife officer dies while helping evacuate residents from Oklahoma wildfire

COMMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — A federal wildlife officer is believed to have died while helping residents evacuate the Railroad South Fire in Oklahoma, officials said.

David Taylor, 38, of Scio, Oregon, was going door to door with local emergency crews to help residents leave their homes. His last contact with dispatch came while he was helping a family with an evacuation, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Officials said they recovered evidence from a structure where Taylor was helping a resident escape, indicating he died during the evacuation effort. Formal identification will be determined by the medical examiner.

“Everything we know about David's actions demonstrates extraordinary courage and selflessness,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Brian Nesvik said. “When people were in danger, David was there helping them get to safety. He remained committed to protecting others under the most dangerous circumstances.”

Taylor had a 20-year military career, including active-duty service in the U.S. Navy and continued service in the Navy Reserve. At the time of his death, he was a senior chief petty officer in the Navy Reserve.

He also served as a federal wildlife officer at Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge and Las Vegas National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico before later joining Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in Oklahoma.

The Railroad South Fire in Comanche County was first reported on Saturday. All evacuation orders for residents affected by the fire have since been lifted by Comanche County and Lawton emergency management officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.