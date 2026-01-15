Department of the Interior set to launch U.S. Wildland Fire Service

The Department of the Interior announced Monday that it has taken additional steps to oversee the establishment of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service.

Firefighting efforts were split among five agencies and two cabinet departments before President Trump released an executive order last June, demanding their consolidation into a single program.

In his executive order, Trump stated, "The Federal Government can empower State and local leaders by streamlining Federal wildfire capabilities to improve their effectiveness." The president cited the devastating January wildfires in Los Angeles as evidence of the need for organizational change.

However, many disagreed that the president's consolidation was the right move. Several former Forest Service chiefs warned of repercussions of the consolidation, saying the effort may “actually increase the likelihood of more large catastrophic fires, putting more communities, firefighters and resources at risk.”

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced that Chief of the Orange County Fire Authority Brian Fennessy will oversee the program's creation. Fennessey served under multiple fire departments in California and began his career with the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.

“This initial planning effort is about bringing programs together, strengthening cooperation across the Department and building a framework that better supports firefighters and the communities they serve," Fennessy said.

In a statement released Monday, the Department of the Interior says that the creation of the Wildland Fire Service will help "to meet evolving wildfire challenges and support a more coordinated and effective approach to safeguarding people, landscapes and natural resources."