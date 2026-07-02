DEA moves to temporarily ban synthetic 7-OH products nationwide

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced on Wednesday it plans to temporarily classify synthetic 7-hydroxymitragynine, also known as 7-OH, and three related substances as Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act.

The agency said the move comes after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services determined the substances have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use.

The DEA filed two notices with the Federal Register on July 1. One covers synthetic 7-OH products above a specified concentration, while the other covers three related substances: mitragynine pseudoindoxyl, MGM-15 and MGM-16.

If the temporary scheduling takes effect, manufacturing, selling, distributing and possessing the covered substances would become illegal under federal law unless authorized.

Federal officials said the action targets concentrated synthetic products, not traditional botanical kratom products containing naturally occurring levels of 7-OH below the threshold outlined in the order.

According to the DEA, synthetic 7-OH products have become more common in recent years and are sold online, at gas stations, convenience stores and smoke shops. They are available as powders, tablets, capsules, gummies and dissolvable strips.

“I commend the DEA for taking decisive action to address these addictive and harmful substances,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in a statement.

The agency said laboratory testing found many commercial products contain much higher levels of 7-OH than naturally occur in kratom.

The DEA said the temporary scheduling is part of its broader effort to address synthetic drugs and the nation's opioid crisis.

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