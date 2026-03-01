Bar shooting in Austin leaves 3 dead, including the suspect, and 14 injured; FBI investigating

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three people were killed, including the alleged gunman, and 14 others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a popular bar in the Texas capital of Austin, police said.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said a man driving an SUV drove near the bar, put the vehicle's flashers on, pulled down his window and began shooting with a pistol, striking patrons on the bar patio and in front of the bar.

The suspect then parked the vehicle, got out of his car armed with a rifle, and began shooting at people who passed by, Davis said. At that point, officers encountered the suspect and shot him.

Acting Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran of the FBI San Antonio Field Office said the shooting was “potentially” an act of terrorism.

“There were indicators that on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism. Again, it’s still too early to make a determination on that,” Doran said.

At an earlier news conference, Davis said police were notified of a “male shooting” at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden in the city's popular nightlife district. The call came in before 2 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and then “returned fire, killing the suspect,” Davis said.

EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene, and 14 people were injured and transported to hospitals. Of those injured, three were in critical condition. The shooter was among the dead.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson praised the rapid response by police and rescuers.

“They definitely saved lives,” Watson said.