AP Top 25: Texas takes No. 1, Oregon falls, and Michigan returns

There’s a new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 : Texas snagged the top spot after a wild win against Ohio State, giving the Longhorns their earliest No. 1 regular-season ranking since 1965.

The Buckeyes slid down five places to No. 6, leaving the top five for the first time in two seasons.

Oregon, meanwhile, plummeted 15 spots to No. 21 after a 39-31 road loss to an Oklahoma State team that had lost 21 straight against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.

No. 19 Michigan returned to the poll thanks to a 17-10 win over then-No. 11 Oklahoma. The Wolverines had gone unranked last week, after they needed an extra second and a second-chance Hail Mary to beat Western Michigan.

Here are the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2:

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Indiana

5. Miami (Fla.)

6. Ohio State

7. LSU

8. Ole Miss

9. Texas A&M

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. USC

13. Texas Tech

14. Penn State

15. Tennessee

16. SMU

17. Utah

18. Iowa

19. Michigan

20. Missouri

21. Oregon

22. Houston

23. Louisville

24. Oklahoma

25. Virginia

Other receiving votes: Washington 172, Florida 83, Boise State 57, Oklahoma State 36, Western Michigan 35, Tulsa 18, Mississippi State 17, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 11, UCLA 9, James Madison 6, Arizona 5, North Dakota State 3, Pittsburgh 1, Kansas State 1