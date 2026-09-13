AP Top 25: Texas takes No. 1, Oregon falls, and Michigan returns

There’s a new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25: Texas snagged the top spot after a wild win against Ohio State, giving the Longhorns their earliest No. 1 regular-season ranking since 1965.
The Buckeyes slid down five places to No. 6, leaving the top five for the first time in two seasons.
Oregon, meanwhile, plummeted 15 spots to No. 21 after a 39-31 road loss to an Oklahoma State team that had lost 21 straight against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.
No. 19 Michigan returned to the poll thanks to a 17-10 win over then-No. 11 Oklahoma. The Wolverines had gone unranked last week, after they needed an extra second and a second-chance Hail Mary to beat Western Michigan.
Here are the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2:
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Indiana
5. Miami (Fla.)
6. Ohio State
7. LSU
8. Ole Miss
9. Texas A&M
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. USC
13. Texas Tech
14. Penn State
15. Tennessee
16. SMU
17. Utah
18. Iowa
19. Michigan
20. Missouri
21. Oregon
22. Houston
23. Louisville
24. Oklahoma
25. Virginia
Other receiving votes: Washington 172, Florida 83, Boise State 57, Oklahoma State 36, Western Michigan 35, Tulsa 18, Mississippi State 17, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 11, UCLA 9, James Madison 6, Arizona 5, North Dakota State 3, Pittsburgh 1, Kansas State 1