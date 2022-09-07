National fire officials elevate national wildfire preparedness level due to heat

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has over a dozen different wildfires burning across the state right now and the concern continues to grow surrounding when these fires will be contained.

The national multi-agency coordinating group, composed of wildland fire representatives from each wildland fire agency at NIFC determines different preparedness levels throughout the year based on weather conditions, resources and more.

As of Tuesday, the national preparedness level increased to four due to hot, dry and windy weather conditions, plus different wildfires showing extreme to advanced fire behavior.

“Each time the preparedness level moves up is because we’ve seen an increase in either resource requested, lack of resources that we’re able to get or an increase in wildfire incidents in geographic areas," NIFC Public Affairs Specialist Jennifer Myslivy said.

This morning, the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group has increased the National #PreparednessLevel to 4. This is due to hot, dry & windy conditions forecasted for the foreseeable future & wildfires exhibiting extreme to advanced fire behavior. #FireYear2022 pic.twitter.com/N8cYsdHhXa — National Interagency Fire Center (@NIFC_Fire) September 6, 2022

Being at a level four means three or more geographic areas are experiencing large and complex wildfires, competing for suppression resources, about 60% of the country’s incident management teams and wildland firefighters are committed to wildland fire incidents according to NIFC.