National Drug Take Back Day this weekend: What to know and where to drop off

Anyone with old or unneeded medications can drop them off at a safe disposal site this weekend for National Drug Take Back.

A number of locations for drop off will be available across the Treasure Valley April 30. Any prescription medications that are potentially dangerous, expired, unused or unwanted can be dropped off.

Saturday, April 30, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a chance to safely dispose of unneeded medications to help prevent misuse and overdose deaths. Use the collection site locater to find a site near you: https://t.co/1eGjtdZv1X pic.twitter.com/yceZMOSc7F — DHW (@IDHW) April 27, 2022

Blue Cross of Idaho and the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition drop off



10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blue Cross of Idaho, 3000 E. Pine Avenue Meridian, ID 83642



NEWS RELEASE: Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition to Host Prescription Take-Back Event - https://t.co/JTR6HQ4mfM pic.twitter.com/3Ig75ycppC — Meridian Idaho (@MeridianIdaho) April 20, 2022

More information on National Drug Take Back Day and open locations is available here.