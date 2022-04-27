Watch
National Drug Take Back Day this weekend: What to know and where to drop off

Opioid Lawsuit Oklahoma
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 27, 2022
Anyone with old or unneeded medications can drop them off at a safe disposal site this weekend for National Drug Take Back.

A number of locations for drop off will be available across the Treasure Valley April 30. Any prescription medications that are potentially dangerous, expired, unused or unwanted can be dropped off.

Blue Cross of Idaho and the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition drop off

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blue Cross of Idaho, 3000 E. Pine Avenue Meridian, ID 83642

More information on National Drug Take Back Day and open locations is available here.

