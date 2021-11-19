Watch
News

Actions

NASA seeks ideas for building a nuclear reactor on the moon

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows a U.S. flag planted at Tranquility Base on the surface of the moon, and a silhouette of a thruster at right, seen from a window in the Lunar Module. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, NASA announced it is delaying putting astronauts back on the moon until 2025 at the earliest. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA Moon Landing
Posted at 12:17 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 14:17:51-05

If anyone has a good idea on how to build a nuclear fission power plant on the moon, the U.S. government wants to hear about it.

NASA and the nation's top federal nuclear research lab on Friday put out a request for proposals for a fission surface power system. NASA is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory to establish a sun-independent power source for missions to the moon by the end of the decade.

The next objective would be Mars.

The proposal requests are for an initial system design and must be submitted by Feb. 19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light