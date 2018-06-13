Nampa woman sentenced to two years in prison for injury to child

NAMPA, Idaho - A Nampa woman has been sentenced to two years in prison fixed, followed by three years indeterminate, for the crime of felony injury to a child.

Police say Rosalinda Salazar physically abused her 9-year-old son for playing outside while he was grounded. Detectives say Salazar beat the child with a wooden spoon until it broke, spanked him numerous times, slapped his face before eventually grabbing him by the throat and lifting him off the ground until he lost consciousness.

“Something that really stands out is how close your little boy was to dying. It doesn't matter if you picked him up or pushed him, either way, the child was close to death. He experienced an extremely traumatic event and was a minute or two from him dying,” Judge Whitney said during sentencing as he explained why Salazar needed treatment. “What's missing is some kind of treatment focused just on rage and anger. I believe you were in a rage when you strangled that child. I don't believe that is the kind of treatment that happens over days/months. I think a rider is appropriate.”