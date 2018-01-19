Nampa votes down proposal thanks to one girl

Nampa, ID - The City of Nampa voted against a proposal to sell parts of the Idaho center for economic gain.

The decision was made after a group of horse lovers packed a Tuesday city council meeting.

10-year-old Jessica Eld has been riding horses as long as she can remember.

"Riding on horses is like flying without wings. You feel free," Said Jessica Eld

And riding horses runs in her family.

"My mom inspired me because she was always riding horses," Said Jessica Eld

Last year, city officials put together a proposal that would sell 16 acres of the Nampa horse park.

"The price from that property would have been invested in capital infrastructure, in addition to that, we would have had jobs," Debbie Kling, City of Nampa Mayor

When Jessica heard the news, she was devastated.

"And I asked Jessie if she wanted to talk and she said she did," Said Jennifer Eld.

Jessica spoke in front of city council Tuesday expressing her love the animals.

For one little girl, she sure made a large impression, and the city listened.

"The city councils decision was to listen to the people. that was a tough one when we need the economic development, but they listen to the people," Kling added.

"I spoke from the heart, and I love that place so much that I'm happy that they didn't get rid of it," Said Jessica Eld.

The mayor says it's a win-win.

"The Ford Idaho Center does need capital investment. So these dollars where. We need to identify another source for that, so I reached out to the horse park users and said okay we supported you will you now help us," Kling explained.