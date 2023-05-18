Nampa takes over as fastest growing city in Idaho

For the first time in the past few years, Meridian did not make the top 15 for US cities with the largest population growth rate, based on numbers obtained by the US Census Bureau for the time frame July 2021 through July 2022.

Most surprisingly, Nampa proved to be the fastest-growing city in Idaho showing 4.2% growth in population. As of July 2022, Nampa's population was 110,951.

The next closest Idaho city showing growth is Post Falls, growing by 3.6%

Interestingly, the population in the city of Boise dropped by .6% in the same time frame.