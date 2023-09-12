Nampa School District phone outage due to damaged fiber cable

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School District has notified parents that schools are not able to receive incoming calls.

The cause of the disruption appears to be due to a fiber cable being damaged during road construction in the morning hours of September 12. The outage is expected to last for 24 hours.

The district asks that anyone needing to contact the schools or district offices use ParentSquare to send direct messages or email to communicate while the fiber connection is fixed.

Please note - messages already left today may or may not have been received and the District is requesting that people reach out again through ParentSquare.

Notification will go out directly through ParentSquare and via social media channels to keep families updated on progress.