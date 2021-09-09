Nampa School District keeps masks optional for students and staff

NAMPA — After a long back and forth debate between Nampa School Board Trustees, the district will keep the existing COVID-19 protocols of masks optional for students and staff despite the rise in cases.

One board member, Mike Kipp, put a motion forward to board members asking for masks to be required across the district due to high transmission and an increase in cases among students, but ultimately it was voted down.

According to their dashboard, there have been 68 new cases among students this week in addition to over 100 cases last week.

One board member argued that numbers were low across the district, and changing the requirements would cause quote “real trauma” for students.

The Nampa School District has seen a high number of absences since the start of the school year.

You can watch the full meeting here: