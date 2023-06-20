Nampa School District Board votes in favor of policy 2050

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School Board, in a second reading of policy 2050, heard parent arguments both For and Against the district's policy that would prevent classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades.

Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation - Policy 2050 was passed in a 3-1 vote. Trustee Mandy Simpson was the only one to vote against the proposal. Neither Jeff Kirkman, Vice Chair, nor Tracy Pearson, Trustee, were present for the vote.

Those against the adoption of the policy referred to it as the Don't Say Gay policy, similar to the one in Florida, preventing gender identity discussions out of the classroom. One parent even compared it to methods used by the Nazis in Germany.

Those in favor of the policy argued that LGBTQ+ issues should be left to the parents to discuss with their children, and not the schools.

The District released this statement addressing the vote:

"The Nampa School District has a long history of supporting families in the education of its students. This policy continues this practice by honoring families and allowing them to form the discussion around gender identity and sexual orientation. We understand that parents have the right to guide their children in alignment with their values, including discussion related to these topics."

"We believe in the importance of recognizing and respecting the diverse values and beliefs held within our community. As always, the Nampa School District aims to create an environment that acknowledges and appreciates different perspectives, fostering dialogue and understanding. We are committed to honoring parents while balancing and respecting education for all students."

You can watch the meeting in its entirety on the Board's YouTube channel.