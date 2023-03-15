Nampa Public Library unveils its new Bookmobile

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Public Library unveiled its new Bookmobile, enabling the library to bring resources and programming to the Nampa community.

The plan for the mobile library started back in July 2021, when the library was awarded a grant of just under $210,000 to purchase the vehicle, a dedicated mobile collection and programming. Funding came from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the American Rescue Plan. Additional needs were provided by the Nampa Public Library Foundation.

The Bookmobile made its grand debut with a bit of a party, including a few speakers, live entertainment, give-a-ways and refreshments. Attendees at the party got a first-hand look at the Sprinter that has become a library on wheels.

"Nampa is growing leaps and bounds in all directions and not everyone can get to the library. We are centrally located. Beautiful building, but if you can't get here that doesn't help. So this will take the library books, technology, internet, programming, all out to where it needs to go," said Mike Sloan, the Nampa Library Technology Manager.

The Bookmobile will make scheduled stops at schools, underserved neighborhoods, senior centers, parks, and other locations, making it easy for residents to access the library's resources and participate in library programs.

The Bookmobile will hold up to 3,000 items, be a Wi-Fi hotspot, and have laptops available for on-site checkout and use. It will also bring maker and STEM technology (i.e. 3D printers and robots) to remote locations, and supports job seekers with resources, connectivity, and training programs.

